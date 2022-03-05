Perkins Coie Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.4% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 110,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.10. 1,113,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,156. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

