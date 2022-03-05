Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.62. 4,402,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,167,109. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.56 and its 200-day moving average is $131.18. The company has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

