Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,108 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after buying an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Intel by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Intel by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,994 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

INTC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.07. The company had a trading volume of 38,310,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,395,145. The firm has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.