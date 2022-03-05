Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

TLK stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.74. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,882,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,126,000 after acquiring an additional 30,852 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter worth $101,901,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,119,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 610,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,758,000 after buying an additional 149,592 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.