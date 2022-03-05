Petards Group (LON:PEG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.64

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.64 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.51 ($0.14). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 10.51 ($0.14), with a volume of 84,107 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02.
Petards Group Company Profile (LON:PEG)
