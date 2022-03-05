Petards Group (LON:PEG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.64

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.64 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.51 ($0.14). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 10.51 ($0.14), with a volume of 84,107 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02.

Petards Group Company Profile (LON:PEG)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software.

