Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,413 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of PFE opened at $48.65 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $273.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

