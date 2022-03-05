Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,933 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.31% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $12,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $43,874,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 202.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,671,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,205 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 46,092.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,720,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 175.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.2% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,465,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,795 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

DOC stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.11%.

DOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.