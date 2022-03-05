Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.29) per share for the year.

Shares of PIRS stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $211.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.12. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2,240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 477,277 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $7,764,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

