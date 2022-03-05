Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.29) per share for the year.
Shares of PIRS stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $211.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.12. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.15.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Stories
