PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE PHK opened at $5.78 on Friday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 51.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

