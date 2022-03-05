Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,135,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 856,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,680,000 after acquiring an additional 75,233 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,984,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 292,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,344,000 after purchasing an additional 61,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,192,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,805,000 after purchasing an additional 60,068 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $105.30 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $104.55 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.22.

