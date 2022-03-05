Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 20000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.92.
Pioneering Technology Company Profile (CVE:PTE)
