Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 20000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.92.

Pioneering Technology Company Profile (CVE:PTE)

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions in Canada and the United States. It offers Safe-T-Element cooking system; RangeMinder, and Safe-T-Sensor; SmartBurner, an easy-to-install electric coil replacement; SmartRange, an electric stove shut off solution; SmartElement, a hard wired electric coil solution; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution.

