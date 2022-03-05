Piper Sandler Boosts Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target to $55.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $45.50 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

WHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. Cactus has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 84.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cactus by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in Cactus by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cactus by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

