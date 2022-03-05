Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on C. Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

Citigroup stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average is $66.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

