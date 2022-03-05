Piper Sandler Comments on Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.55). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 868.7% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 97,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 87,882 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,140 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $16,860,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 134,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 85,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

