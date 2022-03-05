Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.02.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $48.35.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

