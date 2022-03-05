PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) to announce ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPD shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 50,395 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 34,227 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.72. PolyPid has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

