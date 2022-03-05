Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Guggenheim

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.38.

PRCH stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $49,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

