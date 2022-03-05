Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,924 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 48.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 79,644 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a market cap of $206.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

