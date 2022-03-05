Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Potbelly alerts:

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.45. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 754.90% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $71,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Potbelly by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 58,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly (Get Rating)

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.