Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Issues Earnings Results

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 754.90% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $172.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBPB. StockNews.com began coverage on Potbelly in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $71,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Potbelly by 348.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 47,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Potbelly by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 52,046 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Potbelly by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 32,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Potbelly by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

