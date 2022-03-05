Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of Premier African Minerals stock opened at GBX 0.32 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.22. Premier African Minerals has a 12 month low of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.53 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £62.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

