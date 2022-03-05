Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of Premier African Minerals stock opened at GBX 0.32 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.22. Premier African Minerals has a 12 month low of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.53 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £62.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.
Premier African Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
