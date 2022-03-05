Primoris Services’ (PRIM) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.
NASDAQ PRIM opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. Primoris Services has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $41.76.
Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 3,919.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Primoris Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.
