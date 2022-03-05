Primoris Services’ (PRIM) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. Primoris Services has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 3,919.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.