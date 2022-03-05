Private Capital Management LLC Has $7.50 Million Stock Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of Stoneridge worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 90.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 25.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 145.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 20.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 102,828.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE SRI opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $518.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

