Private Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Private Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,071,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,715,796 shares during the period. Information Services Group comprises about 10.1% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned 8.31% of Information Services Group worth $29,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in III. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,860 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Information Services Group by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 41,556 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Information Services Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Information Services Group by 587.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 288,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 246,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Information Services Group by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 151,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 44,931 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

III has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ III opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $367.45 million, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Information Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.