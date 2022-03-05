Private Trust Co. NA Buys New Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 10.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $97.37 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $127.61. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.01.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

