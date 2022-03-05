Private Trust Co. NA Buys Shares of 9,272 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 350,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 38,098 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 95,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,127,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

