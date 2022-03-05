Private Trust Co. NA Invests $240,000 in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 15.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,580,000 after buying an additional 79,726 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 2,095.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after buying an additional 71,412 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 3.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in Celanese by 8.3% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Celanese by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,264,000 after acquiring an additional 94,971 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $141.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $133.50 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

