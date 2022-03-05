Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $203.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.04. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $184.93 and a 52-week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

