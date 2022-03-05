Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,523 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.66%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

