Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PFIE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profire Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Profire Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $61.58 million, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.23. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $967,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 209,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

