Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
PFIE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profire Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Profire Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $61.58 million, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.23. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.74.
Profire Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.