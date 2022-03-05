Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 320.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $194.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Profound Medical stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Profound Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PROF. Raymond James set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

About Profound Medical (Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.