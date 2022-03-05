PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Short Interest Update

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:PTIC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. PropTech Investment Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTIC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth $1,578,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth $2,638,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

