ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Stock Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.97

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.97 and traded as high as $53.37. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 1,309,170 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 562,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 372,007 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 629.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 347,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 299,982 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 714.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 118,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 103,535 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

