Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $139.07.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 3.7% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.