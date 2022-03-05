Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRVB. UBS Group upgraded Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.18.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.68. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

