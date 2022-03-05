Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,645 shares of company stock worth $25,796,249. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

