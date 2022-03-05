PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS PEXNY traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $9.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1603 per share. This represents a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

PTT Exploration & Production Plc engages in the exploration and production of petroleum, foreign gas pipeline transportation, and investment in energy business. The firm’s projects include Myanmar M3 Project, Bongkot Project, Contract 4 Project, and Mariana Oil Sands Project. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Productions and Head Office & Others.

