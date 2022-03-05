Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Shares of Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.48. Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 6,953 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.
About Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY)
