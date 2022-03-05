Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Short Interest Up 63.2% in February

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,100 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the January 31st total of 472,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSHYY opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

Get Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro alerts:

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Hydro-Generating Co RusHydro PJSC is engaged in the power generation and production using renewable energy sources. It operates through the following business segments: Generation, Retailing, Research and Development Institutes, Repair, and Contractors. The Generation segment deals with the production and sale of electricity and capacity operations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.