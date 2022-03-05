PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

PubMatic stock opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74. PubMatic has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $883,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,309. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

