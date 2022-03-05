Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmatrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $31.80.
Pulmatrix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
