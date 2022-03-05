Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmatrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pulmatrix by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 198,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pulmatrix by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,848,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 455,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmatrix by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 303,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 249,495 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

