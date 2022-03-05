Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.52. 2,241,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 38,023 shares of company stock valued at $118,106 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23,044 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

