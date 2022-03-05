Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 111 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after purchasing an additional 168,662 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $171.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

