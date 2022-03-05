Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,642 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $90.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day moving average of $108.62. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $87.25 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

