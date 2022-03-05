Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,051 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 159,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after acquiring an additional 96,904 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 56,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB stock opened at $104.66 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $103.60 and a 1 year high of $109.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.