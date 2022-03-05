Pure Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,938 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.50 and a 200-day moving average of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $154.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.60 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

