Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,823 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,407,000 after acquiring an additional 562,660 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,292,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,802,000 after acquiring an additional 188,965 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,546,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,052,000 after buying an additional 241,759 shares during the period.

SPYG stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.80.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

