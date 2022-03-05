Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Reduced by B. Riley

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.41). B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

AMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

NYSE AMC opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.15) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 18,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $565,231.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,945,231.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,007,790 shares of company stock worth $25,169,204 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

