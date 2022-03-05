Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Dynavax Technologies Co. Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 134.45% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $442,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $254,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527 in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

