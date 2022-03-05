Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Lowered by Analyst

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth approximately $9,655,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 199.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,864,000 after buying an additional 57,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,590,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

